Contributions of saints to freedom struggle not recorded properly: PM

India is so unique that whenever it faces adverse times, a saint emerges to change the course of time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday. Giving the example of the freedom struggle, he said many saints left their spiritual passion to join the movement but their contributions were not recorded in history as they should have been.

“Hamara desh itna adbhut hai ki yahan jab bhi samay viprit hota, koi na koi sant-vibhuti samay ki dhara ko modne ke avtarit ho jati hai (our country is so unique that whenever it faces adverse times, a saint emerges to change the course of time,” he said while addressing a gathering at an event to mark the 98th anniversary celebrations of Sadguru Sadafaldeo Vihangam Yog Sansthan at Swarved Mahamandir Dham here.

The tallest leader of India’s Independence movement is called “Mahatma” by the world, he said, adding that “it is only in India where spiritualism runs in political movements as well; and it is India alone where a spiritual organisation’s annual event is celebrated as Amrit Mahotsav”.

Talking about contributions of saints who joined the freedom struggle, he said, “Hamare swadhinta sangram ki yeh adhyatmik dhaara itihas me waise darj nahi ki gai jaise ki jaani chahiye thi (this spiritual current in our freedom struggle was not recorded in history as it should have been).”

“When we are celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, it is our responsibility to bring that current to the front,” the Prime Minister said, adding that it is why the country is remembering the contributions of its gurus and saints in the freedom struggle and making the new generation aware about it.

The Prime Minister also urged the gathering to make two resolutions in line with the Sadhguru’s resolutions in which the aspirations of the country were also included and can be fulfilled collectively in the next two years.

He urged the people to resolve to focus on education and skill development among daughters. “Along with their families, those who can take responsibility in society should also take the responsibility of skill development of one or two poor daughters,” he said. Another resolution, he said, should be about saving water. “We have to keep our rivers, Ganga ji and all our water sources clean,” he said.

Elaborating on the glory and significance of Varanasi, his constituency, Modi said cities like Varanasi have preserved the India’s identity even in the toughest of times. “Where there is a seed, the tree begins to expand from there. And that is why today when we talk about the development of Varanasi, it also forms the roadmap for the development of the whole of India,” he said.

He said there was a time when the condition of Varanasi was a disappointment. “But that situation is changing today. When people from India and abroad arrive and come out of the airport, they find everything changed,” he said.

The Prime Minister said he always tries to push the pace of development works in Varanasi, adding that he went for an inspection of key development projects in the city late Monday night.

He took a tour of the city with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and local administration officials after witnessing Ganga Aarti.

Underlining that there was a positive effect of development on tourists coming to Varanasi, the Prime Minister said that tourists footfall in the city was double in 2019-20 as compared to 2014-15. Even during the pandemic in 2019-20, more than 30 lakh passengers either arrived or departed from the airport, he said.