Contracts worth Rs 5,083 crore signed to procure 6 helicopters for Coast Guard, missiles for Navy

THE MINISTRY of Defence on Tuesday signed contracts worth Rs 5,083 crore for the acquisition of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-II (Maritime Role) for the Indian Coast Guard and Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch – Shtil missiles from Russia for the Indian Navy.
Additionally, a contract for the construction of 04 X 500T Self Propelled Fuel Barges for the Navy has been signed with M/s Shoft Shipyard Private Limited, Thane.
The fresh contracts come as the current financial year draws to a close this month.
In a statement, the Defence Ministry said the contract for ALH Mk-III (MR), along with operational role equipment, an engineering support package, and performance-based logistics support, worth Rs 2,901 crore, has been inked with the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.
“These twin-engine helicopters incorporate state-of-the-art features superior to the currently operated airborne platforms and are capable of undertaking a wide spectrum of maritime security missions from shore-based airfields as well as from ships at sea,” it said.
It said the induction will significantly enhance the Indian Coast Guard’s capability for fulfilling the duties of safety and protection of artificial islands, offshore installations, and protection of fishermen and marine environment.
The statement noted that the project envisages supply of equipment from more than 200 MSMEs and is expected to generate approximately 65 lakh man-hours of employment.
It said that the contract for the procurement of Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch – Shtil missiles and associated missile holding frames, worth Rs 2,182 crore, has been signed with JSC Rosoboronexport, Russian Federation.
The acquisition is intended to substantially enhance the air defence capabilities of frontline warships against a wide spectrum of aerial threats, the statement noted, adding that the system will reinforce the layered air defence architecture onboard the platforms of the Indian Navy by providing rapid-reaction, all-weather engagement capability and improved survivability in contested maritime environments.
“The contract further underscores the longstanding and time-tested defence partnership between India and Russia, founded on mutual trust and strategic alignment,” it said.
In a separate statement, the government said that the primary role of these barges will be the replenishment of fuel to ships and submarines in harbour and at anchorage. “With this contract, the Navy continues to encourage and bolster the growth of MSME Shipyards, thereby contributing immensely towards the domestic shipbuilding ecosystem in line with Maritime India Vision 2030,” it said.
