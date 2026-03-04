Contracts worth Rs 5,083 crore signed to procure 6 helicopters for Coast Guard, missiles for Navy

Additionally, a contract for the construction of 04 X 500T Self Propelled Fuel Barges for the Navy has been signed with M/s Shoft Shipyard Private Limited, Thane. (File photo/PIB)

THE MINISTRY of Defence on Tuesday signed contracts worth Rs 5,083 crore for the acquisition of six Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Mk-II (Maritime Role) for the Indian Coast Guard and Surface-to-Air Vertical Launch – Shtil missiles from Russia for the Indian Navy.

Additionally, a contract for the construction of 04 X 500T Self Propelled Fuel Barges for the Navy has been signed with M/s Shoft Shipyard Private Limited, Thane.

The fresh contracts come as the current financial year draws to a close this month.

In a statement, the Defence Ministry said the contract for ALH Mk-III (MR), along with operational role equipment, an engineering support package, and performance-based logistics support, worth Rs 2,901 crore, has been inked with the state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.