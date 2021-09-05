Contracts up, Bengal migrants who turned Covid warriors left adrift

The pandemic may have taken away the jobs of lakhs of people, but for Sahadeb Marjit, 31, it was the source of one. Marjit, from West Bengal’s Murshidabad district, was one of over 600 out-of-work migrant labourers engaged as frontline Covid-19 warriors by the state government as part of a temporary employment programme.

Now, with the pandemic’s intensity winding down, his contract, like many others’, lapsed on August 31, again leaving them without a job.

With no word on renewal thus far, these workers are pinning their hopes on the state government for permanent placement or contract renewal, saying their lives have changed for the better and they don’t wish to move out of the state again as migrant workers.

State Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam said: “Their jobs depend on the requirement. It was a temporary engagement depending on the requirement on the ground. We will be rationalising our requirements and enlist their services again at hospitals if and when required.”

Marjit, who used to work at a construction site in Maharashtra, took temperature readings of patients at the government-run MR Bangur Super Specialty hospital in Kolkata, fed them and conveyed updates on their health to relatives.

His contract got him a monthly pay of Rs 15,000 and accommodation at the Salt Lake Stadium hostel with 60 other workers.

“When we reached the hospital’s second floor of the hospital’s new building, they didn’t allow us back in the ward. We had no option but to return to our hostel,” Marjit told The Indian Express.

While 40-45 of them still went to their designated work stations despite non-renewal of their contracts, several were turned away and asked to return to base. “Nearly, six of them have left for their hometowns already,” Marjit said.

“Didi did a great job, giving us a source of livelihood even in the current scenario. If the government doesn’t get us back at work, it would mean that it merely used us at a time when Covid was at its peak and the sufferings of migrant workers was the talking point across the country,” said another Covid warrior as he walked along with the others through Ramp 24 towards the Youth Hostel in Salt Lake Stadium on the night of August 31.

The idea to involve these jobless migrant workers as Covid warriors was mooted by Dr. Amardendra Nath Roy, an orthopaedist, to former chief secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay who gave his nod almost immediately. Most of these workers were enlisted in the job programme and after a brief training phase, they were asked to take up jobs at different hospitals in Kolkata, including Calcutta Medical College, CNCI Rajarhat, ID Hospital Beliaghata and MR Bangur, among others.

“They volunteered at a time when no one was ready to enter Covid wards. We cannot forget their contribution. It was an arrangement that assured them a source of livelihood and gave us more Covid warriors. They have precious experience of Covid and how to deal with it. However, it will all go to waste if they have to return to their previous lives. The government must think of reinstating them in some capacity,” said Roy, an assistant professor of orthopaedics at the Murshidabad Medical College.

Another migrant worker-turned Covid warrior Amit Late said: “I can check blood pressure and pulse. I know what goes on inside a hospital ward during a pandemic. I have learnt the psychology of Covid patients now. Why should I go to some state and toil under the soil and rain as a migrant worker if I can be of use to the government?”