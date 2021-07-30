Contract staff claim caste discrimination at IOCL office, company denies

Some workers engaged by a private contractor on contract and posted at the state head office of the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have alleged caste discrimination by IOCL officials and lodged a police complaint, an allegation the company’s top officer in the state denied.

Twenty-five workers, who were performing duties of Class IV staff at the IOCL office, have gone on strike in protest for the last two days.

Calling the allegations “completely false and untrue”, Sunil Garg, executive director and state head of IOCL, said, “We have staff from all sections of the society. There is no caste discrimination.”

Vikram Pahadiya, one of the workers, however, said: “The administration at IOCL wouldn’t let us use the office washrooms despite the fact that we clean them. Most of us are from Scheduled Caste communities, and it appears this behaviour is due to discriminatory attitude towards Dalits. We were treated the same way in the canteen and other areas (of the office).”

“Four of us were not allowed to enter the office on Tuesday. We were told that we are not needed any more,” he said.

Adarsh Nagar SHO Brijbhushan said police are investigating the complaint and no FIR has been lodged till now.