Continuous rain over Maharashtra delays kharif harvest

Harvesting of some kharif crops will be delayed this year with very little window available due to continuous rain experienced over the state during the post-monsoon period.

Though monsoon withdrawal was completed on October 16, Maharashtra has since been experiencing continuous rain, which has made it difficult for farmers to plan harvest.

Some of the crops that will see delayed harvest include rice, cotton, soyabean and groundnut, though many of these are in their near harvesting stages.

“Once the current spell of rain is over, farmers in the state will be able to undertake harvesting. Depending on the crop under cultivation, farmers are advised to plan harvest and carry out the same, preferably on days when it is not raining,” said Kripan Ghosh, head, Agrimeteorology Division, IMD.

Groundnut or similar subsurface growing crops will need drier weather conditions at the time of harvest, whereas it may not be mandatory for crops that grow on the surface.

Though crops like tur have reached their mature stage, experts suggest that the crop will not be largely affected due to the ongoing spell. Agrimet advisories have recommended the completion of harvest of wheat in Pune district by the end of this month.

Due to a good monsoon season, agrimeteorologists also suggest that the excess moisture levels in soil will benefit the upcoming rabi season.

“Rabi crops that grow deep roots will benefit from the available soil moisture. As a result, we can expect better yield,” added Ghosh.