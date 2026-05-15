Contaminated meat, a dog bite, and panic in a Pulwama village

A quiet Wednesday morning quickly turned into panic and confusion in a south Kashmir village after word spread that a butcher had allegedly sold the meat of an animal that was bitten by a dog.
While police registered a case, health officials rushed to launch an emergency vaccination drive against rabies. By Thursday afternoon, as many as 108 people from the village had already received the vaccine.
The incident took place at Parigam village in Pulwama. Villagers said that the butcher allegedly sold the “contaminated meat” on Tuesday.
Alerted by the panic, health officials did not want to leave anything to chance. They soon made announcements from mosques asking people to report to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the village for vaccination.
“On Wednesday, we vaccinated 75 people,” said Dr Jureeda Qayoom, Medical Officer at PHC Parigam. “By Thursday afternoon, the total number of vaccinations has reached 108.” With the sheer number of people showing up for vaccination, the PHC had to designate a specific area just for this purpose.
Dr Qayoom asked people not to panic, saying that if the meat is cooked before consumption, it is unlikely that those who consume it will get infected. However, the medical officer also asked villagers to watch for symptoms like excessive salivation, behavioural changes, or nausea.
“We generally cook meat, and there are little chances of transmission,” she said, adding, “However, during the washing, if someone has an injury or abrasion, there are chances of transmission.”
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A villager who had reached the PHC to vaccinate himself and his family said he had bought meat on Sunday. “We had it at our home. Though the incident came to light later, I didn’t want to leave anything to chance. So I vaccinated myself and my family,” he said.
Police have registered a case at Pulwama police station under the section dealing with offences or malicious acts likely to spread dangerous and life-threatening diseases. An assistant sub-inspector has been tasked with investigating the case.
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More