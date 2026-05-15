Contaminated meat, a dog bite, and panic in a Pulwama village

The incident took place at Parigam village in Pulwama. Villagers said that the butcher allegedly sold the “contaminated meat” on Tuesday.

A quiet Wednesday morning quickly turned into panic and confusion in a south Kashmir village after word spread that a butcher had allegedly sold the meat of an animal that was bitten by a dog.

While police registered a case, health officials rushed to launch an emergency vaccination drive against rabies. By Thursday afternoon, as many as 108 people from the village had already received the vaccine.

The incident took place at Parigam village in Pulwama. Villagers said that the butcher allegedly sold the “contaminated meat” on Tuesday.

Alerted by the panic, health officials did not want to leave anything to chance. They soon made announcements from mosques asking people to report to the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in the village for vaccination.