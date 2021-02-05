scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, February 04, 2021
Latest news

Container terminal project: India stresses on Sri Lanka adhering to international commitments

India, Japan and Sri Lanka had inked an agreement in 2019 on development of the terminal project.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | February 5, 2021 2:09:02 am
East Container Terminal, Stage 1, at Colombo port. (SLPA)

India on Thursday stressed the importance of Sri Lanka adhering to its international commitments relating to development of the East Container Terminal of Colombo Port, days after the island-nation cancelled a trilateral agreement for the project.

India, Japan and Sri Lanka had inked an agreement in 2019 on development of the terminal project. The Sri Lankan government on Monday decided to hand over the project to a state-run company following an agitation against the venture involving India and Japan.

Explained |Why Sri Lanka pushed India out of Colombo terminal project, what’s being offered as compensation

“As is well known, the governments of India, Sri Lanka and Japan had signed a memorandum of cooperation in May 2019 to develop and operate the East Container Terminal of Colombo Port in a trilateral framework,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava told the media. “We sincerely believe that the development of infrastructure in Sri Lanka, in areas such as ports and energy, with foreign investment from India and Japan will be a mutually beneficial proposition.”

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

Srivastava said the Indian High Commissioner in Colombo is in talks with the Lankan government “on the importance of adhering to international commitments”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 04: Latest News

Advertisement