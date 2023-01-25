Consultation with stakeholders a must for any electoral reform, says Law Minister Kiren Rijiju

With many proposals of the Election Commission “pending” before the government, Union Law and Justice Minister Kiren Rijiju Wednesday said that any electoral reform should be taken after extensive consultation with stakeholders, including political parties.

Rijiju, speaking at the Election Commission’s celebration of the 13th National Voters’ Day in Delhi, emphasised the importance of the discussion between stakeholders.

“At this time, we have many proposals pending with us. But I believe we should go forward with any electoral reform after a lot of discussions. It has been our practice to have discussions with political parties, sometimes, even taking suggestions from the general public and continuous consultation with the government. This is a symbol of a vibrant democracy. Any step should be taken after discussion,” he said, in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu and the three-member Election Commission.

The minister’s comments came in the wake of the EC’s proposal to introduce remote voting for domestic migrants coming in for criticism from most political parties. The EC had invited parties for a discussion and to watch the prototype of the Remote Voting Machine on January 16. However, the demo was put off after nearly all parties asked for further discussion on the topic.

The minister also cited some of the reforms enacted by Parliament, including the introduction of four qualifying dates a year instead of one (January 1) for those turning 18 years. This, he said, has led to the addition of 1.5 crore new voters in the electoral rolls since its implementation in 2022.

The minister said that the government was in support of the EC’s reform agenda and that he was in touch with EC officers on a regular basis.

Kiren Rijiju said that it was a privilege to become a voter in India and the Voter ID card was the most important document.