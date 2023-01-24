scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Construction of prefabricated shelters begins in Joshimath

Briefing the media, Disaster Management secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha and said that an amount of Rs 3.45 crore has been distributed among 261 affected families as interim relief.

According to administration, along with construction of prefabricated structures, multiple options are being evaluated for permanent rehabilitation of families. (PTI File)
Listen to this article
Construction of prefabricated shelters begins in Joshimath
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) on Monday started the construction work of one, two and three BHK prototype prefabricated shelters on the land located near Horticulture Department, Herbal Research and Development Institute (HDRI) for displaced families in subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

Briefing the media, Disaster Management secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha and said that an amount of Rs 3.45 crore has been distributed among 261 affected families as interim relief.

Sinha said that land levelling work, arrangement of electricity, water and sewer has also been started in Dhak village in Chamoli district prior to the construction of model shelters. The option of arranging accommodation for the displaced families in the hostels of Bhararisain Vidhansabha has been kept open, said Sinha.

“I have talked to the District Magistrate and other officials concerned. We would build model prefabricated structures of one, two, and three-bedroom sets, and show it to the people. If they find them okay, they can start living in them,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
UPSC Key- January 23, 2023: Know about Fire Tragedy, Digital Crop Survey ...
Congress’ religion dilemma turns a corner, all make way for ‘...
Congress’ religion dilemma turns a corner, all make way for ‘...
Vivek Katju writes: BBC documentary on PM Modi raises questions about int...
Vivek Katju writes: BBC documentary on PM Modi raises questions about int...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

According to administration, along with construction of prefabricated structures, multiple options are being evaluated for permanent rehabilitation of families. One option, said R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary to the CM, is to give people money and liberty to settle wherever they want. The second option is to look for alternative sites and provide land.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-01-2023 at 01:16 IST
Next Story

Pune film festival from Feb 2; Iran’s ‘Holy Spider’ to lift curtain

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close