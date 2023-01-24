Construction of prefabricated shelters begins in Joshimath

The Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) on Monday started the construction work of one, two and three BHK prototype prefabricated shelters on the land located near Horticulture Department, Herbal Research and Development Institute (HDRI) for displaced families in subsidence-hit Joshimath in Uttarakhand.

Briefing the media, Disaster Management secretary Ranjit Kumar Sinha and said that an amount of Rs 3.45 crore has been distributed among 261 affected families as interim relief.

Sinha said that land levelling work, arrangement of electricity, water and sewer has also been started in Dhak village in Chamoli district prior to the construction of model shelters. The option of arranging accommodation for the displaced families in the hostels of Bhararisain Vidhansabha has been kept open, said Sinha.

“I have talked to the District Magistrate and other officials concerned. We would build model prefabricated structures of one, two, and three-bedroom sets, and show it to the people. If they find them okay, they can start living in them,” he said.

According to administration, along with construction of prefabricated structures, multiple options are being evaluated for permanent rehabilitation of families. One option, said R Meenakshi Sundaram, secretary to the CM, is to give people money and liberty to settle wherever they want. The second option is to look for alternative sites and provide land.