Construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple likely to start by Dec 15: Trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone for the temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is expected to start by December 15, following submission of technical experts’ report on construction-related plans. Members of the temple construction committee also confirmed the news after a two-day meeting that concluded in Ayodhya on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by the construction committee chief, Nripendra Misra, along with other office bearers of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, which was formed to facilitate the construction.

Earlier, the date of starting the temple construction was October 15. But later, it was delayed. Experts working on the project also faced a hurdle as loose sand was found a few metres inside the site.

Last month, the Trust had invited design ideas from individuals, subject experts, architects and designers to incorporate them in the master plan of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra. The suggestions that were sent were also compiled during the meeting.

Construction committee member Anil Mishra told The Indian Express Tuesday’s meeting was mainly focused on the preparations and ongoing work at the site. “It was mainly an assessment meeting and the preparations ahead of the construction were reviewed. It was decided that the actual construction is likely to start by December 15, soon after the whole process of technical plans and designs are sorted. As this is a grand project, things definitely will take time. Work will start only when the construction companies involved will be satisfied,” he said.

