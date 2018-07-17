Construction ban in Shimla to continue as NGT turns down review petition

The order came as huge blow to the state government, which is faced with problem of massive unauthorised construction in Shimla. The order came as huge blow to the state government, which is faced with problem of massive unauthorised construction in Shimla.

National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday declined to dilute its orders to ban constructions — residential, institutional and commercial — in core areas, green-belt and forest areas of Shimla.

The order came as huge blow to the state government, which is faced with problem of massive unauthorised construction in Shimla and major tourists towns like Kasauli, Dharamshala, McLeodganj and Manali, apart from towns like Kullu and Kasol.

A four-member bench led by Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel, NGT chairman, dismissed a review petition seeking certain relaxations in the Tribunal’s order passed on November 16 ,2017 highlighting certain practical difficulties in implementation of the ban order.

The NGT, however, said the argument doesn’t have any merit to review the earlier order passed by a bench led by Swatanter Kumar, its earlier Chairman in 145-page judgment on November 16, 2017.

