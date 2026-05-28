Constitutional defeat for Congress: BJP on SIR verdict

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WELCOMING THE Supreme Court verdict upholding the validity of the SIR exercise by the Election Commission, the BJP on Wednesday termed it a defeat both for Congress as well as the Opposition’s INDIA bloc.
While the poll results in Bihar and West Bengal was a moral defeat for the Opposition as it questioned the SIR exercise during the campaign, the apex court’s verdict was a Constitutional one, the BJP said.
“After a decisive and massive defeat in Bihar and West Bengal…, it was a moral defeat. Now, on the floor of the Supreme Court, there is a complete rejection of their plea on SIR,” said BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. “This (court verdict) can be termed as the Constitutional defeat.”
“After this judgment of the Supreme Court, the complete defeat of the Opposition, the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi in particular, has been summarised as political, constitutional, and moral defeat,” he said.
Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth said the SIR was a demand which the entire nation had thrown its weight behind and now the Supreme Court too put its stamp of approval on it.
“Citizens of this country wanted the SIR to take place; ask around for even a single person who is against the SIR,” the senior BJP leader said. “Will any Indian citizen want an infiltrator to come here and become a voter, and their vote leads to the formation of governments? No…this is why the people of the nation gave their stamp of approval to the SIR. Today, the honourable court’s stamp has ended this chapter.”
BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh said: “The the judiciary has given a crisp and befitting response to the Opposition’s attempts to create confusion and fear regarding SIR.”
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