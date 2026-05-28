Constitutional defeat for Congress: BJP on SIR verdict

WELCOMING THE Supreme Court verdict upholding the validity of the SIR exercise by the Election Commission, the BJP on Wednesday termed it a defeat both for Congress as well as the Opposition’s INDIA bloc.

While the poll results in Bihar and West Bengal was a moral defeat for the Opposition as it questioned the SIR exercise during the campaign, the apex court’s verdict was a Constitutional one, the BJP said.

“After a decisive and massive defeat in Bihar and West Bengal…, it was a moral defeat. Now, on the floor of the Supreme Court, there is a complete rejection of their plea on SIR,” said BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi. “This (court verdict) can be termed as the Constitutional defeat.”