Constitutional bodies being misused, alleges JD(U) MP

The issue of Chhapra hooch deaths resonated in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, with BJP demanding a high-level probe into the incident and JD(U) alleging “misuse” of the constitutional bodies.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, JD(U) member Rajiv Ranjan Singh ‘Lalan’ said the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has informed the Bihar government that it would probe the case of deaths due to spurious liquor in Chhapra. “How did this issue come under the NHRC? The constitutional bodies are being misused. This should not happen,” he said.

He asked as to why the NHRC was not probing the Morbi bridge collapse incident in which 124 people were killed.

Soon after, senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who represents Patna Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, raised the Chhapra hooch tragedy issue and demanded that the NHRC should send a team to investigate the matter. Prasad said more than a hundred people have died in Bihar after consuming spurious liquor. “Their post-mortem was not done and neither their viscera was kept. This is a serious issue of violation of human rights. This matter should be referred to the human rights commission and to the child commission because those who died are children and from backward communities… This is a very serious matter. I request that an NHRC team should go there,” Prasad said.

Another BJP member Janardan Singh Sigriwal demanded that a high-level probe be conducted. Due to wrong liquor policy of the Bihar government, hundreds of people have died in Saran, he said. Sigriwal alleged that instead of giving compensation, the state government is mocking and trying to hide data. Officials are trying to destroy the evidence there, he said.

Sigriwal demanded that compensation be given to the families of those killed in the hooch tragedy. He also demanded that the matter be investigated by a team of the NHRC, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, National Women Commission and National Labour Welfare Commission.

Lok Janshakti Party’s Chirag Paswan demanded the President Rule in Bihar. “A series of murders due to spurious liquor has started in my state and after that the Chief Minister, the state government and the entire administration machinery is trying to hush up the matter,” Paswan said.