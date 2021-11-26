Constitution Day: Dynastic parties are matter of concern to people committed to Constitution, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday addressed the Constitution Day event in the Central Hall of Parliament, where he said that several leaders of our country brainstormed to give us the Constitution of India. “Constitution Day is the day to salute this House, where many of India’s leaders brainstormed to give us the Constitution of India. We also pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and all those who fought during India’s independence struggle.”

Taking on the Congress, the Prime Minister said that Constitutional spirit is hurt when political parties lose their democratic character. “Dynastic parties are matter of concern to people committed to Constitution. Look at dynastic political parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, this is against the democratic spirit. If party is run for generations by a family and entire party system is with a family then that is biggest problem for healthy democracy,” he added.