Constitution Day Live Updates: Congress, TMC to boycott President Kovind’s address today

Constitution Day News Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the Constitution Day event in the Central Hall of Parliament Friday. Setting the stage for a stormy Winter Session of Parliament from Monday, several Opposition parties, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress, have decided to boycott the event.
The coordinated move came even as the Congress decided to reach out to all like-minded parties to ensure Opposition unity in Parliament. Other Opposition parties, including RJD, DMK and the Left, are also expected to stay away from the event.
On Constitution Day, there was consensus at the meeting that the party should boycott the event. Almost the entire Opposition had earlier this year boycotted the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament.
On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. While January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day, since 2015, November 26 has been observed as the Constitution Day of India, or Samvidhan Divas.
Sources said the party will seek discussions, while adjourning all business, on the rise in prices of essential commodities, demand the resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra, whose son has been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri deaths, and ask the Government to announce Rs 4 lakh each as financial assistance to the families of Covid victims.
Besides Kharge and Chowdhury, the meeting was attended by senior leaders A K Antony, Anand Sharma, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, Manickam Tagore and Kodikunnil Suresh.
On Constitution Day, there was consensus at the meeting that the party should boycott the event. Almost the entire Opposition had earlier this year boycotted the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament.
“We won’t participate. This government does not believe in democracy. They are hell bent on dismantling each and every institution of democratic India. Moreover, they have not invited Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to be on the podium. The office of Leader of the Opposition is also an institution. This government does not respect that also,” Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.
Significantly, the party will demand a “legal guarantee” for MSP. The demand will be for a separate law for MSP, a party leader said. At least two leaders told The Indian Express that a legal backing for MSP is a “tricky issue” and the party is yet to crystalise its position.
The idea, sources said, is to ensure that Opposition parties take a coordinated position in Parliament at least on issues on which they hold a common view.
The parliamentary strategy group meeting also identified the issues to be raised in the House, including the repeal of the three contentious farm laws on the first working day of the session.
Setting the stage for a stormy Winter Session of Parliament from Monday, several Opposition parties, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress, have decided to boycott the Constitution Day event to be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind in the Central Hall of Parliament Friday.
The coordinated move came even as the Congress decided to reach out to all like-minded parties to ensure Opposition unity in Parliament. Other Opposition parties, including RJD, DMK and the Left, are also expected to stay away from the event. Read more
Hello and welcome to our Constitution Day blog. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the Constitution Day event in the Central Hall of Parliament Friday. But Congress and TMC among other Opposition parties will boycott the event. Follow to get all the latest updates here