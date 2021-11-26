scorecardresearch
Friday, November 26, 2021
Constitution Day Live Updates: Congress, TMC to boycott President Kovind’s address today

Constitution Day Live Updates: On Constitution Day, there was consensus at the meeting that the party should boycott the event.

New Delhi
Updated: November 26, 2021 10:08:12 am
Constitution Day, Indian constitution, President Ram Nath Kovind, President address on constitution day, Congress, TMC, Parliament winter session, India news, Indian expressOther Opposition parties, including RJD, DMK and the Left, are also expected to stay away from the event.

Constitution Day News Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the Constitution Day event in the Central Hall of Parliament Friday. Setting the stage for a stormy Winter Session of Parliament from Monday, several Opposition parties, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress, have decided to boycott the event.

The coordinated move came even as the Congress decided to reach out to all like-minded parties to ensure Opposition unity in Parliament. Other Opposition parties, including RJD, DMK and the Left, are also expected to stay away from the event.

On Constitution Day, there was consensus at the meeting that the party should boycott the event. Almost the entire Opposition had earlier this year boycotted the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. While January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day, since 2015, November 26 has been observed as the Constitution Day of India, or Samvidhan Divas.

10:08 (IST)26 Nov 2021
Issues going to be raised by Opposition

Sources said the party will seek discussions, while adjourning all business, on the rise in prices of essential commodities, demand the resignation of MoS Ajay Mishra, whose son has been arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri deaths, and ask the Government to announce Rs 4 lakh each as financial assistance to the families of Covid victims.

Besides Kharge and Chowdhury, the meeting was attended by senior leaders A K Antony, Anand Sharma, K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Gaurav Gogoi, Manickam Tagore and Kodikunnil Suresh.

10:04 (IST)26 Nov 2021
On Constitution Day, there was consensus Congress should boycott event

On Constitution Day, there was consensus at the meeting that the party should boycott the event. Almost the entire Opposition had earlier this year boycotted the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

“We won’t participate. This government does not believe in democracy. They are hell bent on dismantling each and every institution of democratic India. Moreover, they have not invited Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to be on the podium. The office of Leader of the Opposition is also an institution. This government does not respect that also,” Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

10:03 (IST)26 Nov 2021
Congress will demand a “legal guarantee” for MSP

Significantly, the party will demand a “legal guarantee” for MSP. The demand will be for a separate law for MSP, a party leader said. At least two leaders told The Indian Express that a legal backing for MSP is a “tricky issue” and the party is yet to crystalise its position.

10:01 (IST)26 Nov 2021
The idea is to ensure Oppn parties take coordinated position in Parliament

The idea, sources said, is to ensure that Opposition parties take a coordinated position in Parliament at least on issues on which they hold a common view.

The parliamentary strategy group meeting also identified the issues to be raised in the House, including the repeal of the three contentious farm laws on the first working day of the session.

09:59 (IST)26 Nov 2021
Winter Session chill: Congress, TMC in Opposition boycott of Constitution Day event today

Setting the stage for a stormy Winter Session of Parliament from Monday, several Opposition parties, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress, have decided to boycott the Constitution Day event to be addressed by President Ram Nath Kovind in the Central Hall of Parliament Friday.

The coordinated move came even as the Congress decided to reach out to all like-minded parties to ensure Opposition unity in Parliament. Other Opposition parties, including RJD, DMK and the Left, are also expected to stay away from the event. Read more

09:55 (IST)26 Nov 2021
Hello and welcome to our Constitution Day blog.

Hello and welcome to our Constitution Day blog. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the Constitution Day event in the Central Hall of Parliament Friday. But Congress and TMC among other Opposition parties will boycott the event. Follow to get all the latest updates here

Constitution Day, Indian constitution, President Ram Nath Kovind, President address on constitution day, Congress, TMC, Parliament winter session, India news, Indian express President Ram Nath Kovind. (File)

Why is November 26 observed as Constitution Day?

In May 2015, the Union Cabinet announced that November 26 will be observed as Constitution Day to promote “constitutional values amongst citizens”. This was the year that marked the 125th birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution. Other members included Jawaharlal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel and Shayama Prasad Mukherjee, among others.

The central government’s decision was seen as a move to claim Ambedkar’s legacy, in a bid to reach out to the Dalit community. Following the Cabinet meeting in 2015, then Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thawar Chand Gehlot said, “Rahul Gandhi and his party never honoured Ambedkar. Neither did he get the Bharat Ratna nor was his oil painting installed in Parliament premises as long Congress was in power.”

The Constituent Assembly, the body meant to draft the Constitution of India, held its first session on December 9, 1946, attended by 207 members, including nine women. Initially, the assembly had 389 members, but after independence and the partition of India, the strength was reduced to 299. The assembly took over three years to draft the constitution, spending over 114 days considering the content of the draft alone.

On December 13, 1946, Nehru moved the “Objectives Resolution” that was later adopted as the Preamble on January 22, 1947.

The Drafting Committee chaired by Ambedkar was one among the over 17 committees of the Constituent Assembly. Their task was to prepare a Draft Constitution for India. Out of some 7,600 amendments tabled, this committee got rid of about 2,400 amendments while debating and deliberating the constitution.

The last session of the Constituent Assembly ended on November 26, 1949, when the Constitution was adopted, and two months later on January 26, 1950 it came into effect after 284 members signed it. January 26 was chosen since the Congress’ Poorna Swaraj resolution was declared on this day in the year 1930.

Also Read | D. Raja writes: Rollback of farm laws is a victory for the Constitution

