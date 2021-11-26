Constitution Day Live Updates: Congress, TMC to boycott President Kovind’s address today

Other Opposition parties, including RJD, DMK and the Left, are also expected to stay away from the event.

Constitution Day News Live Updates: President Ram Nath Kovind will address the Constitution Day event in the Central Hall of Parliament Friday. Setting the stage for a stormy Winter Session of Parliament from Monday, several Opposition parties, including the Congress and Trinamool Congress, have decided to boycott the event.

The coordinated move came even as the Congress decided to reach out to all like-minded parties to ensure Opposition unity in Parliament. Other Opposition parties, including RJD, DMK and the Left, are also expected to stay away from the event.

On Constitution Day, there was consensus at the meeting that the party should boycott the event. Almost the entire Opposition had earlier this year boycotted the President’s address to the joint sitting of Parliament.

On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution of India, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. While January 26 is celebrated as Republic Day, since 2015, November 26 has been observed as the Constitution Day of India, or Samvidhan Divas.