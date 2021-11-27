Govt authoritarian, says Opp as it boycotts event

The opposition boycotted the Constitution Day event in Parliament’s Central Hall on Friday, saying the government was disrespecting the fundamental values of the Constitution and undermining parliamentary democracy.

Expressing pain over the boycott, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said staying away from non-partisan events in Parliament was not good for the health of democracy.

The main opposition Congress said it had taken a conscious decision to stay away from the ceremony, and had coordinated with like-minded parties who too opposed the “authoritarian trend and functioning of the government”.

Fifteen parties, including the Trinamool Congress, DMK, SP, RJD, Akali Dal, NCP, Shiv Sena, AAP, the Left parties, and the IUML, apart from the Congress, boycotted the function organised by the Lok Sabha Secretariat and the Speaker.

NDA constituents and the BJD, YSR Congress, TRS, and TDP attended the event, at which the Prime Minister, President, Vice President, and Speaker spoke.

“This culture of boycotting non-partisan events, which are of national interest, is not good for the health of democracy,” Birla said. He said he would sit with representatives from the opposition to discuss ways to ensure that all parties attend such events.

“I am deeply hurt as the presiding officer of the Lok Sabha that several political parties boycotted the event organised by Parliament to commemorate the Constitution Day,” Birla said.

Meanwhile, to keep the opposition unity intact, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge invited floor leaders of opposition parties in both Houses for a meeting on Monday to discuss the issues to be taken up jointly, and to finetune the opposition strategy for the Winter Session scheduled to begin that day.

The Congress also issued a whip to its MPs asking them to be present in Lok Sabha on November 29.

Responding to the attack by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who said that a party that was run by the same family over generations posed the “biggest threat” to the health of a democracy — the Congress asked him not to give “sermons” to other parties, and instead reflect on the issues raised by the opposition.

Congress deputy leader in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma told a press conference: “Our protest is based on fundamental principles. We have protested to remind our country that the Constitution is not being respected, [it] is being undermined and parliamentary democracy is being undermined and insulted with the enactment of laws bypassing any parliamentary scrutiny… Lawmaking has become most undemocratic, and the government has now firmed up a dangerous trend to make laws through ordinance…”

On Modi’s attack, Sharma retorted that every party has its own style of functioning. “Don’t give sermons to other parties. Instead reflect and introspect on the issues that we have flagged. It would be better if the Election Commission continues to do its work… Every political party is accountable to the Constitution, law and Election Commission,” he said.

“Had democracy been in danger, had the Constitution not been respected, Modi could not have become Prime Minister in 2014 through a free and fair election… (It was) only because democracy had thrived and flourished in India,” Sharma said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while extending his good wishes to the people on Constitution Day, posted on Twitter: “Rights and justice must be available to all so that the Constitution is not reduced to merely a document — this is the responsibility of us all.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: “Heartiest greetings to all on Constitution Day! As a nation, we must strive to protect its sanctity. We must never falter in our efforts towards upholding its values and principles. Remembering the great leaders who framed our Constitution on this special day.”

Sitaram Yechury of the CPM tweeted: “Height of hypocrisy! Observing Constitution Day while severely undermining its fundamental features. Opposition boycott as a mark of protest against the violation with impunity of fundamental rights guaranteed to all. Resist & defeat these diabolic designs.”

BSP chief Mayawati asked the central and state governments to ponder if they were following the Constitution in the true spirit.

“On Constitution Day, central and state governments need to seriously review whether they are following the Indian Constitution properly and with full honesty. The BSP feels that it is not being done and the governments need to think over it,” she told reporters in Lucknow. “And so, the BSP has decided not to take part in programmes organised by the central and state governments on Constitution Day,” she said.