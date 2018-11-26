Constitution Day 2018: Why and how is it celebrated?

Constitution Day is celebrated on November 26 every year to mark the day on which the Indian Constitution was adopted by the Constituent Assembly. The Constituent Assembly met for its first session on December 9, 1947, and was attended by 207 members. The Drafting Committee of the Constitution was headed by B R Ambedkar who is often referred to as the ‘architect of the Indian Constitution’. Over the course of the next two years, the committee took important decisions regarding the objectives, principles and other aspects of the Constitution. It was finally adopted on November 26, 1949, and came into effect two months later on January 26, 1950, which is celebrated as Republic Day.

The Narendra Modi-led government declared November 26 to be observed as Constitution Day on November 19, 2015. That year the government was observing the 125th birth anniversary of Ambedkar, and as part of the celebrations had decided to celebrate Constitution Day. The Prime Minister made the announcement while laying the foundation stone of an Ambedkar memorial at Indu Mills compound in Mumbai.

Constitution Day is not a public holiday. However, schools, universities and other cultural and educational institutions are advised to observe the day by disseminating information on the Constitution through quizzes, debates, extempores etc.. This year as part of the celebration, the Buddhist Association for the blind and the Saavi Foundation and Swagat Thorat will collectively produce for the first time, the Constitution in Braille for the benefit of those who are visually challenged. Further, on Saturday a rally was flagged off from Amravati wherein 69 vehicles would be covering a distance of 500 kilometers to mark the 69th year since the adoption of the Constitution.