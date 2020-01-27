Constitution and diversity, colours of this Republic Day

President Ram Nath Kovind with Brazilian President and Republic Day chief guest Jair Bolsonaro. (Express photo by Renuka Puri) President Ram Nath Kovind with Brazilian President and Republic Day chief guest Jair Bolsonaro. (Express photo by Renuka Puri)

Leading the celebrations, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan said “Indianness” has been rooted in diversity and in acceptance of which, the country has always sheltered persecuted people of the world. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and some cabinet members were among those present at the celebrations at Central Stadium.

Khan said the founding fathers of the nation considered democracy a sacred trust so they adopted a Constitution that fully reflects the eternal Indian ethos, values and traditions. “Indianness has been rooted in diversity which implies both respect and acceptance of variety… It is in this acceptance that India has always sheltered the persecuted people of the world,” the Governor said. His remarks came amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Kerala Assembly has passed a resolution seeking repeal of the Act and the LDF government has moved the Supreme Court. Khan has been at loggerheads with the government over its moves.

Assam

The Assam government is fully committed to the rights of indigenous people, Governor Jagdish Mukhi said. “…The emphasis given on total implementation of Assam Accord’s Clause 6 proves its aim and policy,” he added.

The government has constituted a committee under the chairmanship of retired Gauhati High Court judge Biplab Sharma, Mukhi said. “This committee will submit its report very soon. After that, Assamese people will get Constitutional safeguards and their… rights will be protected forever,” he added.

“We have prepared a new land policy. With this policy, the land rights of Assam’s indigenous people will be secured,” he added.

Mukhi further said that to implement Assam Accord properly, concrete steps have been taken to seal the Indo-Bangla border and the remaining open portion will be sealed very soon.

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel took the salute of the parade in front of the Vidhan Bhawan. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hoisted the flag at his official residence in Lucknow. Addressing the closing ceremony of the Foundation Day programme at the Awadh Shilp Gram, Adityanath said, “The Constitution has given us a lot… We talk about our constitutional rights, but not about our duties… the Constitution tells us about our duties too.”

Punjab

Invoking Guru Nanak’s Dev message of ‘na koi Hindu, na koi Musalman’, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday vowed to protect the country’s secular fabric. Addressing a function, he also vowed to protect people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion. “Secularism was the message of our guru, whose philosophy of ‘na koi Hindu, na koi Musalman, sab rab ke bande (Nor Hinduism, nor Islam, everyone belongs to God)’ is imbued in our consciousness. The foundation of our Constitution was based on secular and socialistic democracy,” said Singh, “There are some voices being raised in the country. Punjab Vidhan Sabha, a few days back, adopted a resolution which is now before the entire nation,” he said, without mentioning CAA.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday said that since agriculture is the foundation of the state’s economy, the government is trying to make farmers “stress-free and debt-free”. Giving his Republic Day speech in Marathi, he said Maharashtra is an industrially advanced state and the government will give priority to solving the problems faced by industry. Koshyari said the state government is committed to speeding up work on the memorials of Chhatrapati Shivaji and Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Jammu and Kashmir

Republic Day was celebrated in Kashmir on Sunday amid tight security with the main function in the Valley being held at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium, where Lieutenant Governor’s advisor Farooq Khan presided over the function. This was the first Republic Day after J&K’s special status was withdrawn and the erstwhile state was divided into two UTs. Most mainstream politicians stayed away from the function as top leaders of regional parties PDP are under detention.

Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarhi language and its different dialects will be made the medium of instruction in primary schools across the state from the next session, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Sunday.

Speaking in Jagdalpur, he also cautioned political parties by quoting Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s statement that if parties place their creed above the country, then people’s freedom will once again be in danger. Appealing to people to work towards protecting the Constitution, he said its different aspects will be taught in schools.

Haryana

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said his government was committed to ensuring the welfare of all sections of the society and stated that 2020 would be observed as the ‘Sushashan Sankalp Varsh’.

“It has been decided to celebrate 2020 as the ‘Sushashan Sankalp Varsh’, under which programmes and schemes will be prepared throughout the year to make the lives of people easier,” he said at Jind, while addressing a gathering. Claiming that efforts were being made to “spread confusion” over CAA, the chief minister said, “I want to firmly say that this law has been made to give, not to take away the citizenship of anyone. I am proud that the people of Haryana have welcomed this decision.”

Rajasthan

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and CM Ashok Gehlot unfurled the Tricolour at separate functions. In his message on Saturday, Mishra had said , “We should always remember that our mutual brotherhood, harmony and affection strengthen our unity and inspire us to work together for development…” he said. Gehlot saidthe day is a symbol of people’s faith in constitutional values. He added that it should be our endeavour that the country moves in accordance with its spirit.

