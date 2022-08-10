scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Constant sparring, communication gap, poaching shadow: Why Nitish quit NDA

Those who have interacted with Nitish said he was “not at all comfortable” from Day One. “He believed the BJP belittled him using Chirag Paswan (of LJP).

Written by Manoj C G | New Delhi |
August 10, 2022 2:15:49 am
Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav interact with the media after meeting Bihar Governor Phagu Chauhan, in Patna. Kumar said he submitted a list of 164 MLAs to the governor. (PTI)

NITISH KUMAR’s decision to walk out of the NDA and join hands with rival RJD marked a bitter end to his tenuous relationship with the BJP after returning to power in November 2020 as Chief Minister heading the coalition government.

Those who have interacted with Nitish said he was “not at all comfortable” from Day One. “He believed the BJP belittled him using Chirag Paswan (of LJP). When you lose (votes), you start believing in such things. He did not want to be Chief Minister but reluctantly agreed after Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested. But he was not at all comfortable,” a leader said.

Read in Explained |Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar’s political-social strategy of survival and success

Over the last year, equations between the two parties deteriorated drastically. Here are the key reasons why, according to sources in the JD(U) and BJP:

First disappointment: The BJP’s decision to keep former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi out of the Cabinet. The two shared a good relationship, and Sushil Modi could have ironed out any difference between the two parties. Nitish was not at ease with the BJP’s new Deputy CMs, Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi’s BJP is right to be nervous...Premium
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi’s BJP is right to be nervous...
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...Premium
UPSC Key-August 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transge...
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...Premium
Streetwise Kolkata – Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh ...
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truthsPremium
As PM Modi again refers to Rajya Sabha ‘hurdle’, some House truths

Constant sparring: The past year saw a constant war of words between leaders of the BJP and the JD(U). Several BJP leaders, including its state president Sanjay Jaiswal, spoke publicly against the government. From the JD(U) side, Upendra Kushwaha returned fire. Despite this friction, there was no intervention from the BJP central leadership, which gave Nitish the feeling that the sniping against him and the government was part of a plan.

Communal issues: Nitish was visibly upset over communal issues. JD(U) leaders said issues like “love jihad” and the controversy around loudspeakers at mosques unsettled him. Sources said he felt the controversies were “manufactured” to show him in a bad light. Talk of BJP wanting to replace him as Chief Minister angered him further. He even said once that he would not mind going to the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read |Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi’s BJP is right to be nervous about Nitish

Communication gap: Sources said Modi’s visit to Patna at the invitation of the Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha to attend the concluding function of the Bihar Legislative Assembly centenary celebrations did not go down well with Nitish. Although Modi praised him at the function, sources said he felt BJP leaders were trying to bypass him. “His point was, ‘how could the Prime Minister visit his state at somebody else’s invitation’. “He felt hurt,” a leader said.

Advertisement

Poaching shadow: In March, the BJP poached all the three MLAs of Vikassheel Insaan Party and became the largest party with 77 MLAs in the Assembly, sending another signal. Then came the R C P Singh episode — suspecting that the JD(U) leader in Delhi had grown close to the BJP, Nitish denied him a Rajya Sabha berth in May. Sources said he suspected a poaching bid by the BJP using Singh.

Also Read |The changing colours of Nitish Kumar

Agnipath protests: The violent protests in Bihar over the Agnipath military recruitment scheme was the final nail in the coffin. Bihar BJP chief Jaiswal made several statements against the state government. BJP leaders said Nitish had neither condemned the violence nor appealed for peace for several days. The Centre’s decision to provide ‘Y’ category security to several BJP leaders in the state angered him further. It was seen as a sign of no confidence in the state’s law-and-order machinery.

National ambition: His critics also attribute the split to Nitish’s national ambitions. “We thought he would gracefully exit from politics in 2025 when his term ends. He would be 75 then. He perhaps has bigger plans. He is in no mood to exit,” a BJP leader said. The sense among some leaders is that he felt the BJP would ditch him and the JD(U) in 2025. His decision to snap ties with the BJP has automatically catapulted him to be a contender for the Prime Minister’s post, a leader said. “But whether he will really become a challenger to Modi, no one knows,” one leader said.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 10-08-2022 at 02:15:49 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Koffee with Karan episode 6 teaser: Sonam Kapoor says her brothers have slept with all her friends, retitles Brahmastra as 'Shiva No 1'

2

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion News Live Updates: 18 ministers, including Chandrakant Patil, take oath

3

Bihar Political Crisis News Live Updates: Nitish Kumar back in Mahagathbandhan; oath ceremony tomorrow at 2pm

4

Sushmita Sen parties with ex-boyfriend Rohman Shawl, continues to maintain radio silence about Lalit Modi's relationship announcement. See pics

5

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Shinde & Fadnavis walk the tightrope, CM pacifies those overlooked

Featured Stories

Break and make
Break and make
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Nitish-BJP break-up in Bihar: Why Modi's BJP is right to be nervous about...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: The three pillars of Nitish Kumar's political-social strategy ...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
Explained: What is AGM-88 HARM, the new anti-radar missile supplied to Uk...
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
The changing colours of Nitish Kumar
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
Newsmaker | New Chhattisgarh BJP chief Arun Sao: First-term MP & seco...
India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
C Raja Mohan writes

India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west

Premium
Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Meet the coach who made Sable realise he could be a champion 3000m runner

Manipur restores internet services, tribal groups yet to lift ‘economic blockade’

Manipur restores internet services, tribal groups yet to lift ‘economic blockade’

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

How Miyake was first global ambassador of khadi and Make in India

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Umpire Rudi Koertzen dies in car crash

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Sisodia a 'desperate man trying to save his skin': Former LG Baijal

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Eggs and faith’ or ‘Transgender Persons’

Premium
Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British
Streetwise Kolkata

Beckbagan: Named after an emissary from Awadh respected by the British

Premium
Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Anurag Kashyap: No takers for films that are remotely political or religious

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 09: Latest News
Advertisement