Constable’s killing in Ghazipur: Accused surrenders at Varanasi court in different case

The Nishad Party’s state general secretary Arjun Singh Kashyap, one of the main accused wanted in the murder case of a constable killed in a stone-pelting incident at Ghazipur last month, surrendered in connection with a different case in Varanasi Monday.

Kashyap was booked in connection with the murder of head constable Suresh Vats and carried a Rs 25,000 bounty announced by Ghazipur SP Yash Veer Singh.

Sources said that after he surrendered at a railway magistrate court in Varanasi, police checked his criminal record and found that Kashyap, who is also the pradhan of Gandhpa village, is facing at least six other cases under charges of attempt to murder, the Arms Act etc.

“He surrendered on Monday after getting his bail cancelled in an old case of rioting and protests on railway tracks in Ballia. While we were looking for him since the killing of Vats in Ghazipur, we did not anticipate his surrender. We will now move court and ask for his remand,” said Vijay Singh Meena, IG, Varanasi range. He added that they are yet decide on whether the National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against him.

Before his arrest, Kashyap had released a statement alleging that the accusations against him were politically motivated, and that the BJP was behind Vats’ death.

These allegations were denied by ADG Varanasi (Zone) P V Ramasastry, who had said they did not find any evidence of involvement of BJP leaders or supporters in the incident, and that they have strong video and forensic evidence against those named or arrested in the murder case.

A total of 32 persons had been named along with 100-150 unidentified others in an FIR registered at Nonhara police station. At least 36 persons have been arrested in the case so far.

Vats was killed when a mob attacked a police vehicle with stones after he tried to end a traffic jam caused by protesters belonging to the Nishad Party. Kashyap was allegedly leading the protesters.