Constable, wife found killed in MP, 16-yr-old daughter suspect

The police have reportedly also found that the constable had got into an argument with a friend of the girl, whom she had grown close to in recent months. The friend is also missing.

A constable attached with the Madhya Pradesh Special Armed Force was found murdered along with his wife at their home in Indore on Thursday. Their daughter, 16, who is missing, is being considered the main suspect.

A letter written by her indicating why she may have taken the step was found lying near the couple, police sources said.

The incident came to light on Thursday morning after neighbours suspected that something was amiss as neither the constable nor his wife was seen outside their home till late in the day. The neighbours had heard a scream from the house in the early hours, police officials said, and later seen the daughter roaming around. The parents of the couple stay nearby.

When knocking drew no response, the neighbours realised the house door was locked, and alerted the police. Officials broke open the door and found the two lying in a pool of blood.

They had apparently been stabbed in the face and struck on the head.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Prashant Choubey said some of the neighbours had questioned the 16-year-old about the sounds from the house. “She told them her father had returned home drunk and her mother and he had got into a fight. We also found a letter, the writing on which matches that of the girl.”

Choubey said that while the CCTV camera installed at the residence was found switched off, “previous footage hints at the role of another person in the murder”.

