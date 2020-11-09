Constable run over during operation against mining mafia: UP Police

Police teams had been formed to identify, trace and arrest the accused.(Representational Image)

A 23-year-old constable was run over, allegedly on directions of the mining mafia, when a police team tried to intercept a tractor trolley carrying mining material in Saiyan police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Agra district on Sunday.

The constable, Sonu Chaudhary, was part of a seven- member police team led by Sub-Inspector (SI) Amit Kumar that had reached the Agra-Rajasthan border after receiving a tip-off. Police teams had been formed to identify, trace and arrest the accused.

Married about one-and-a-half years ago, Choudhary was posted at Saiyan police station since last year. He was a 2018-batch constable and a resident of Aligarh.

“To stop the mining mafia, we have formed teams. A team of seven policemen was formed under Saiyan police station and they got information that around 3 am, some tractor trolleys will be coming towards Saiyan with mining material. Police went to the spot and intercepted five-six tractor-trolleys,” said Agra (City) SP Botre Rohan Pramod.

“As one of the tractors was moving towards Kheragarh from Saiyan, the constable got down from his vehicle and tried to stop it at Bara Nagla. The tractor sped up and ran over the constable. He died on the spot. The body has been sent to SN Medical College for post-mortem. Teams have been formed to nab the accused,” he added.

An FIR against three-four unidentified persons has been registered under charges of murder and illegal mining.

Agra (City) SP Pramod told The Indian Express that the police have identified some of the accused and will soon arrest them.

He said illegal mining in the Saiyan area, close to the Chambal region in Rajasthan, is rampant, and they have been conducting operations to prevent it.

