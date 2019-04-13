Constable killed in accident in Meerut, hunt on to nab bus driver

A 40-year-old head constable of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) here died after his scooty was hit by a bus on Hapur road in Meerut Friday morning. The bus, which was taken over for election duty on April 11, was on its way back when the incident took place, police said.

The deceased, Sushil Kumar, was deployed at a polling booth in Nauchandi for the first phase of the election. He was on his way home in Pallavpuram from the PAC headquarters when his scooty was hit by the bus and he died on the spot.

While the driver escaped after the accident, local residents damaged the bus and staged a blockade. “We are deeply shocked and have expressed our condolence with the bereaved family. Efforts are being made to ensure that the family gets adequate compensation,” Devendra Bhushan, Deputy Commandant at the 44th battalion, told The Indian Express over phone.

“His body has been sent for post-mortem and an FIR under IPC section 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) has been registered against the driver (yet to be identified). The driver will be arrested after we get his details from the local office for poll arrangements. The deceased was a resident of Mathura and was living here at Pallavpuram with his wife and two children,” said Neeraj Kumar Singh, in charge of Nauchandi police station.