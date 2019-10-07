Constable spits fire, triggers rights debate; CRPF clarifies

THE CENTRAL Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has disapproved of the statements made by one of its constables in a debate on human rights and asserted that the force steadfastly abides by human rights.

In a debate organised by the National Commission for Human Rights (NHRC), a woman CRPF constable argued that wombs that give birth to people like Afzal Guru (2001 Parliament attack case convict) should be destroyed and the Tricolour should be pierced through the heart of Kanhaiya Kumar, the former JNU students Union president.

While the debate was organised on September 27, a video of CRPF constable Khushboo Chauhan was leaked recently and went viral on social media. It divided the social media community, with some praising her statements while others expressing shock at such disregard for human rights in an organised force such as the CRPF.

On Saturday, the CRPF issued a statement disapproving of what Chauhan said.

“She is speaking against the motion in a debate competition organised by NHRC. We in CRPF respect human rights unconditionally. She was asked to speak against the motion and has delivered a speech with brilliance but some portion should have been avoided. She has been suitably advised. We appreciate the respect and concern for CRPF,” the statement said.

Chauhan bagged a consolation prize for her speech. The jury was headed by NHRC Secretary General Jaideep Govinda and other jury members included Sunil Krishna, former DG (Investigation), NHRC and Prof G S Vajpayee, Registrar, National Law University, Delhi. Justice P C Pant, Member, NHRC, was the chief guest of the final round of the debate competition.

The topic of the debate competition was: “Terrorism and militancy in the country can be tackled effectively while observing human rights”.