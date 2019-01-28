Constable, gangster killed in Uttar Pradesh gunfight

A police constable and a gangster died in a gunfight in Bachhrawan police station area of Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha district on Sunday evening. Constable Harsh Chaudhary (25) was posted at Bachhrawan police station.

Amroha Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said that as part of a drive to check wanted criminals and history-sheeters, Chaudhary and one more constable went to Inderpur village to find the location of gangster Shiv Avtar alias Sibia. He added that there were inputs that several criminals are regularly visiting Shiv Avtar.

The SP added that on seeing the police constables in the village, Shiv Avtar opened fire. In reply, the constables fired and in the gunfight, Chaudhary and Shiv Avtar were injured, he said.

After coming to know of the gunfight, additional force was rushed to the spot, which is about 4 km from Bachhrawan police station. Police then rushed Chaudhary and Shiv Avtar to hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, the SP added. Chaudhary suffered a bullet injury in the chest, the SP said.

Shiv Avtar was a history-sheeter with 19 cases against him, including those registered under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Arms Act and theft and attempt to murder cases, said the SP. Police recovered a countrymade weapon from Shiv Avtar, the SP added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 40 lakh for the wife of the dead constable and Rs 10 lakh for his parents, said a government spokesperson. He added that the government has decided to give “extraordinary pension” to the Chaudhary’s wife and a government job for one dependant in his family.