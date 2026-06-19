Constable ‘engaged in domestic work’, Odisha suspends senior IPS officer

Officials said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved Gangwar’s suspension following an inquiry into allegations that the deceased constable had been illegally engaged in domestic work.

The Odisha government Thursday suspended senior IPS officer Dayal Gangwar following an inquiry into allegations that a 32-year-old constable who was lynched at Balianta last month had been illegally engaged in domestic work while serving under him.

Officials said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved Gangwar’s suspension following an inquiry into allegations that the deceased constable had been illegally engaged in domestic work. While Gangwar was not directly linked to the lynching, the parents of constable Soumya Ranjan Swain accused him of “physically and mentally” harassing their son while he worked under him.

The officer could not be reached for comment on his suspension.