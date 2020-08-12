Constable, driver donate plasma to save patient

A constable and driver of the Kolkata Police donated rare B+ plasma for treatment. (Representational)

Two Kolkata Police personnel donated plasma to save a Covid-19 patient admitted in the city’s RN Tagore hospital after the man’s son sought help on Twitter Monday.

“The relative of a critical Covid-19 patient who was in dire need of plasma therapy reached out to us on Twitter. Today, two of our colleagues, Constable Bhaskar Bera & Police Driver Pappu Kumar Singh donated plasma,” Kolkata Police wrote on their official Twitter handle.

Following this, several Twitter users posted messages in appreciation of Kolkata Police.

Expressing gratitude, the patient’s son told The Indian Express: “Thanks to Kolkata Police for what they have done for my father. They were the first one to approach us and donated B+plasma to my father. He is a cancer patient and has been infected with Covid. He is better than before but under observation. Plasma therapy is still on.”

His Twitter post was widely shared by his friends and others.

“That was my last shot as other modes of treatment had failed. I didn’t expect it to go viral. However, it was widely shared, following which Kolkata Police came to our rescue,” he said.

