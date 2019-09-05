Conspiracy to malign image: Chinmayanand

A day after a UP Police team returned from Haridwar in Uttarakhand after “failing to question” Swami Chinmayanand in connection with the alleged kidnapping of a 23-year-old law student, the former Union minister and BJP leader appeared before mediapersons in Shahjahanpur on Wednesday and said that he has full faith in the judiciary.

Advertising

Stating that the ongoing SIT investigation in the case will “bring out the truth”, the 73-year-old former BJP MP alleged that “some people” have conspired against him as they do not want to see his college progress.

The 23-year-old woman is a student at the law college, whose management committee has Chinmayanand as chairman.

“I am happy and satisfied with the directives given by the Supreme Court and I am sure that the truth will come out in the SIT investigation. People will respond to the attempts made to malign my image. However, what is making me sad is that even when I tried to give LLM degree, some people… tried to affect this good work by causing ruckus,” Chinmayanand said at the press meet.