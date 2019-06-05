‘Conspiracy to frame CJI’: Will ask for more material from CBI, IB, police, says Justice Patnaik

RETIRED SUPREME Court judge, Justice A K Patnaik, who is enquiring into allegations of a conspiracy behind the complaint of sexual harassment levelled by a former apex court employee against Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, said that he will seek “more material” from the CBI, IB and Delhi Police in the case.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Justice Patnaik said he has received the first set of documents and information he had asked for “from the CBI, IB and Police Commissioner in Delhi, and I have also read through it. I will be asking for more material that I need, which I hope to receive by the end of the month”.

He said his report will be finalised only after the court vacation and after he has “examined witnesses and received other material on the matter”. “These things will happen in due course. There is no hurry now, as the Justice Bobde in-house committee (set up by the Supreme Court) has already submitted its report. I started my work only after that report was completed and in,” he said.

Justice Patnaik is now in Cuttack, his hometown, following the death of his younger brother Sunday.

On April 25, a Supreme Court bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Rohinton Nariman and Deepak Gupta had ordered that Justice Patnaik would hold an enquiry regarding an alleged conspiracy by fixers and disgruntled employees against CJI Gogoi. The court also ordered the chiefs of CBI, IB and Delhi Police to provide assistance in the probe.

In an “extraordinary sitting” on April 20, after the allegations became public, the CJI termed the complaint as an attempt to “deactivate” the office and a conspiracy to threaten the independence of the judiciary.

The following week, a separate bench took cognisance of a Facebook post by an advocate, Utsav Bains, alleging a possible conspiracy against the office of the CJI, and indicating that the harassment complaint was part of that effort. Later, a full court ordered the setting up of an in-house Comm-ittee to probe the complaint and mandated the second most senior judge in the apex court, Justice S A Bobde, to hear the matter.

The composition of the in-house panel changed after the recusal of Justice N V Ramana following which both the complainant and the CJI appeared before the Committee. However, the complainant left the proceedings midway after stating that she was dissatisfied with the procedure. Meanwhile, sitting judge, Justice D Y Chandrachud, wrote a letter to the Committee raising questions of propriety and justice.

The Bobde Committee concluded that there was no evidence to substantiate the allegations against the CJI and maintained that a former Supreme Court order prevented it from making its report public.

Justice Patnaik, incidentally, was appointed by the Supreme Court last year to probe the allegations against former CBI director Alok Verma.