Conspiracy to destabilise country in garb of farmers’ protests: Adityanath

Amid the ongoing farmers’ protest against the three laws brought by the BJP government at the Centre, party leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged a “conspiracy to destabilise the country under the garb of farmers’ agitation” and called for a dialogue.

The Chief Minister also said that while he has asked officials to greet farmers with“Ram Ram”, they should take out “Ram Naam Satya Hai yatra” (funeral) of criminals in the state.

Adityanath also alleged that a section of people were “masquerading behind the farmers’ stir to demand release of extremists who have been detained for anti-national activities”.

“Who are these people trying to fire guns from the shoulders of our farmers? These are the same people who cannot tolerate that farmers prosper through measures taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi… These are the people who have misguided our farmers for their own political interests to raise the voice against the Narendra Modi government,” the CM said after inaugurating a library at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Agriculture University in Meerut.

“A conspiracy is being hatched under the garb of the farmers ‘ protest to destabilise our country so that our innocent farmers, poor people and others who have gained economic prosperity due to a number of measures taken by the Narendra Modi government may never come out of their pitiable living conditions,” the CM said.

He said the provisions of the new farm laws have been “designed to ensure the farmers’ income get doubled”.

“The new laws have obliterated the middlemen, but these measures are unpalatable to a section of people and the Opposition parties who have nothing to do with the prosperity of our nation,” he said, adding that farmers in Uttar Pradesh “are getting time-bound payment of their cane crop and the money is being sent directly to their bank accounts”.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation for projects worth Rs 325 crore, which the government said, were for the welfare of farmers in western UP.

“You can get a solution to every problem through mutual dialogue and not by the agitation. The farmers of our country had always been the backbone of our economy and they will successfully play their role in future. A section of people and the Opposition parties who are trying to pursue their own political agenda in the garb of the ongoing farmers’ agitation will never succeed,” Adityanath added.

“Hum kisaan bhaiyo se miley toh humara samvodhan ‘Ram Ram’ hona chahiye aur humari behen-betiyon ki surakhsha mein sendh lagane waale durachaariyon wa apradhiyon ki ‘Ram Naam Satya Hai’ ki yatra nikalni chahiye… (When we meet farmers, our greeting should be ‘Ram Ram’ and those criminals and vile people who try to act against the security of our mothers and daughters, their last rites should be carried out),” the Chief Minister said.

Adityanath also invoked scrapping of Article 370 of the Constitution that granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, saying people of Meerut can now buy land in Srinagar.

“It is under the Narendra Modi government that decks of building a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya have been cleared,” he added.

Among the projects for which the foundation stone-laying ceremony was held included additional lane along Ganga canal for kanwars.

“For this, an approval for an amount of Rs 600 crore has been given. The lane will be dedicated to farmers’ leader and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. This lane will be for the kanwars, so that beyond farming, people get time that can be devoted to faith,” the government said.

The Chief Minister said a metro train service will be started between Meerut and Delhi. “This is the first such project for which a work plan is being developed which will connect such a long distance,” the CM said. The cost of the project is pegged at Rs 32,000 crore, and will be built with the help of the Centre, he added.

—With ENS, Lucknow

