Conspiracy, data theft with ex-staff: Digital India firm accuses pvt company

A firm incorporated by the Union Government that is key to its Digital India programme of delivering a sweeping range of electronic services to rural centres across the country has sent a legal notice to a major private firm accusing it of “stealing confidential data” and “committing criminal conspiracy.”

The Common Service Centres (CSC) e-Governance Services India Limited (CSC SPV), incorporated by the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITy) in 2009, sent this notice on January 11 to BLS International, a major outsourcing firm in the area of tech-enabled visa, consular, e-governance, attestation and biometric services.

The notice has also put a question mark on the alleged role of some ex-CSC staff who are now employed with this private company. It accused BLS of “soliciting” CSC employees and “tortuously interfering” with the agreement between CSC and its employees.

Two former CSC employees Manish Agarwal and Omveer, who joined CSC in 2015, quit last year and are now working with BLS, have been named in the notice. They have been accused of breach of agreement, data theft and conspiracy in collusion with BLS.

When contacted, Agarwal said: “I have quit CSC, I am not aware of any data theft.”

Omveer said: “I am not aware of any police complaint.”

Incidentally, Dinesh Kumar Tyagi, ex-Managing Director (MD) of CSC, quit last August and is now working with BLS as an advisor.

CSC oversees the functioning of over 6 lakh access points across the country for delivery of essential public utility services, social welfare schemes and other services to citizens. Secretary of MEITy is its ex-officio chairman.

A day after the legal notice, CSC wrote to the Deputy Commissioner of Police, of South East Delhi, to file an FIR against BLS, Agarwal and Omveer. In its complaint, CSC said that BLS “is continuously doing illegal and unlawful acts and is using illegal means to achieve its unlawful purpose” and that activities of the BLS and both employees “are cognizable offences which are punishable.”

The complaint states that after leaving CSC, both were immediately hired by BLS and “continuously were in collusion with BLS and ignored the service agreement executed with CSC-SPV.”

When contacted by The Indian Express, Sanjay Rakesh, Managing Director (MD) and CEO of the CSC SPV, confirmed the notice but declined to elaborate other than saying that he was exploring further legal options.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director of the BLS, when asked about the notice, told The Indian Express,”There’s no (legal notice) to my knowledge.”

When contacted, Tyagi, the former CSC MD who is with BLS now, said: “I am not aware of any such notices to anyone. As far as I am concerned, I advise BLS to take the digital India stack in other countries across the world where BLS has offices.”

Tyagi and Rakesh were Tripura cadre IAS officers of 1980 and 1990 batch respectively and took voluntary retirement before joining CSC.

Each CSC centre is run by a VLE (Village Level Entrepreneur) and over 75,000 of them are women. Post-Covid, their numbers and the volume of work have grown rapidly.

Sources said that on behalf of the BLS, messages are being sent to VLEs that “you have registered successfully” with the BLS portal and IDs and passwords are being sent to them. To counter this, CSC has already started sending messages to VLEs that “We believe that VLEs are receiving some credentials from the BLS company. For IDs from other sources, CSC SPV will not take any responsibility.”

Asked about this, Tyagi said: “VLEs are independent entrepreneurs and best judge to avail services of the partner they are satisfied with. At present, the VLE works with multiple service providers.”

CSC had a run-in with another of its employees. Records reviewed by The Indian Express show that CSC’s Chief Technology Officer Abhishek Ranjan resigned on November 30 last year but the company at first didn’t accept his resignation and accused him of violating his service agreement. It relieved him on January 31 this year after alerting him: “You are the custodian of confidential & sensitive data of the company. Therefore, you assume full responsibility for any damage caused to the company due to misplacement of data.”

Ranjan, when contacted, declined to comment.