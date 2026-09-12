‘Conspiracy’: Booked for mobile in jail, former Rajasthan MLA threatens hunger strike

According to the letter, Baljeet was in the jail hospital getting his blood pressure and sugar checked at the time mentioned in the case.

A former Rajasthan MLA, lodged in Jaipur Central Jail in connection with an alleged scam, has announced that he would go on an indefinite hunger strike. This comes three days after a mobile phone was allegedly recovered from his barracks following which an FIR was registered against him.

Alleging that the case against him is false and politically motivated, the former MLA from Behror in Alwar district, Baljeet Yadav, has written to the DGP seeking an impartial investigation in the FIR registered on September 9.

In a letter submitted to Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday, Sandeep Kumar Yadav, a spokesperson for the former MLA, requested an impartial inquiry into the matter.