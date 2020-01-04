Considering creating new depts, Maharashtra portfolios will be allocated by Monday: Nawab Malik

NCP’s Nawab Malik NCP’s Nawab Malik

Amid brewing confusion regarding the allocation of portfolios in Maharashtra, NCP leader and spokesperson Nawab Malik Saturday said that the allocation would happen on Monday, attributing the delay to the formation of new departments.

“The reason for the delay is not due to anything else but because we are considering creating new departments, so its taking time. By Monday portfolios will be allocated,” Malik was quoted as saying by ANI.

CM Uddhav Thackeray, who expanded his cabinet four days ago, allocated bungalows and office space to the newly inducted 36 ministers on Thursday.

Hectic talks ensued on Wednesday between Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders in a marathon meeting, following which they said that a consensus had been arrived, over the arrangement. Earlier, state Congress president and minister Balasaheb Thorat and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had said that the arrangement would be announced by Thursday evening, till late at night, however, no such announcements were made.

NCP president Sharad Pawar, while speaking to reporters in Ahmednagar, denied any rift between the allies over ministerial portfolios, indicating that the arrangements would be formalised on Friday.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut maintained that the delay in portfolio allocation was due to the alliance partners and not because of the chief minister. “There are no issues of portfolio distribution in Maha Vikas Aghadi. The party-wise portfolio allocation has taken place already. Now, there seem to be differences within the parties,” Raut had said.

