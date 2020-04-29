‘Considerable relaxations’ in many districts after May 3: MHA

An NDRF personnel wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectants inside the premises of the income tax head office in Tezpur, Wednesday. (Photo: PTI) An NDRF personnel wearing a protective suit sprays disinfectants inside the premises of the income tax head office in Tezpur, Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Amid speculation on whether the nationwide lockdown will be lifted after May 3, the Union Home Ministry Wednesday said new rules will come in effect after that date, giving “considerable relaxations to many districts”.

The Ministry of Home Affairs spokesperson said in a tweet: “MHA held a comprehensive review meeting on the lockdown situation today. There’ve been tremendous gains & improvement in the situation due to lockdown till now. To ensure that these gains are not squandered away, the lockdown guidelines should be strictly observed till 3rd May.”

“New guidelines to fight COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come,” it added.

New guidelines to fight #COVID19 will come into effect from 4th May, which shall give considerable relaxations to many districts. Details regarding this shall be communicated in the days to come.#Corona Update#StayHomeStaySafe @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @MoHFW_INDIA — Spokesperson, Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) April 29, 2020

Earlier the same day, the Home ministry allowed inter-state movement of stranded migrant labourers, students, and tourists.

The MHA stated that this has to be done through mutually-agreed terms between two states and the movement has to be carried out in sanitised buses, with required social distancing. Only asymptomatic people will be allowed to travel. A second assessment of their health will be made upon their arrival in their home state. Based on this, they will be kept in home or institutional quarantine upon arrival.

Earlier, at a videoconference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi , several states had favoured an extension of the nationwide lockdown in some form. “The mood was in favour of continuing the lockdown with concessions,” Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy had told The Indian Express after the video-conference.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd