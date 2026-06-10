Consider using app-based Aadhaar verification for citizen-facing services: Centre to states, UTs

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to consider using app-based Aadhaar verification for citizen-facing services such as hotel and guest house registration, visitor management, hospital patient verification and examination candidate checks, in a move aimed at reducing document misuse and strengthening privacy safeguards, The Indian Express has learnt.

In a letter, sent a few days ago to the Chief Secretaries of all states and UTs, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has recently launched an app that allows Aadhaar number holders to securely store, display and share Aadhaar-verifiable information with requesting entities for identity verification.

According to the communication, the app-based verification system is designed to enable secure identity checks while addressing concerns related to data privacy, misuse of Aadhaar photographs, authenticity of offline Aadhaar data, and proof of physical presence during verification.

In Delhi, the government has recommended that departments and agencies, including the police, Home Guards, Tihar Jail, forensic laboratories, courts and the fire services use the app.

Under the proposed process, the verifying institution will use the app to generate or open a QR code for authentication. The individual undergoing verification will scan the code, after which basic details such as name, age and mobile number would appear on the screen along with the individual’s photograph, enabling the verification to be completed without submission of a physical document or photocopy.

Officials say the switch could reduce the risks associated with sharing photocopies of Aadhaar cards — a common practice at hotels, guest houses and other establishments. “Such copies can be misused if they fall into the wrong hands. The move also comes against the backdrop of reported fraud cases in which Aadhaar-related information was allegedly collected on false pretences and later used to obtain goods or loans,” an official said.

In one such instance cited by officials, victims were allegedly promised benefits under a government scheme but their Aadhaar details were, instead, used to purchase laptops, mobile phones and other electronic items. The fraud came to light only when loan instalments were demanded from the victims.

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The Centre has also underlined that institutions wishing to undertake Aadhaar app-based offline verification will have to register with UIDAI in accordance with the Aadhaar (Authentication and Offline Verification) Amendment Regulations, 2025, notified through a Gazette notification on December 9, 2025.

According to the letter, several entities – including central government departments, state government departments and private institutions – have already registered as agencies seeking to use offline verification. “The broader push signals an attempt to move Aadhaar verification away from routine collection of physical copies and towards a consent-based digital flow in which only limited, verifiable information is shared for a specific purpose,” the official said.