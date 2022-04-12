Consider Ukraine returnees for admission: AICTE

April 12, 2022 2:57:31 am
The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has written to the heads of all technical institutions across the country to consider admitting students who had to discontinue their studies and return from war-torn Ukraine.
In a circular to the V-Cs of all technical universities and directors of AICTE-approved institutions, the council has pointed out that the matter concerning the uncertainty around the academic future of around 20,000 students was raised even in Parliament. “All these students are in deep desperation as their educational future is uncertain in the war-torn country,” the AICTE circular, dated April 7, states.
