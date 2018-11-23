Consider reviewing rules for inducting govt officials into Haryana Civil Service: HC to Haryana

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has suggested to the Haryana government that the rules for induction of government officials into the Haryana Civil Service (HCS) by widening the base of consideration for such promotions to allow the best and talented persons to serve as HCS (EB) officers.

“This would inspire faith and public confidence in the selection process, if it is not to rust,” Justice Rajiv Narain Raina has said in a judgment related to the matter.

The observation has been made by the single bench while dismissing the petitions against promotion of three officers into the HCS by the former state government led by then Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in 2014. The officers, who were dropped in the process, had approached the High Court alleging that the rules were flouted to promote favorites.

The statutory committee had sent around 28 names to the Haryana Public Service Commission for final selection in deviation of the usual norm of sending names twice the number of available vacancies. The decision was also approved by Hooda government after the Committee’s recommendation for it. There were only three vacancies of 2012 year.

In the judgment, the single bench has said that it would be far-fetched to accept that the Committee acted with a “pre-disposed mind.” The bench has also added that the decision to relax rules for sending all the names to the Commission was not illegal.

Regarding the media reports that the promoted officers were influential and politically well connected, the single bench has said that, “Evidence is still required to quash a selection other than on the solitary basis that such reports might exist. One requires legally acceptable chain of facts and circumstances to overshadow challenge to an entire selection process and to fault the end result.”

Stating that the media reports may shock one, the bench has said, however, “the reason must still take over the harness and prevail while dealing with the fate of a case in a court of law on the legal material available on record and the verifiable facts and documents.”

The bench has further noted, “without there being a direct and plausible charge made against the Commission or its members in the third leg of the selection process and keeping in view the failure to discharge of burden of proof by the petitioners upon whom it lay, it would be rather unwise and imprudent, I think, to upset the appointments on a whim or a mere fancy guided only by a newspaper report without bringing the court to stand on terra firma to hold the selection bad and liable to be quashed.”