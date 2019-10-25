Connect better with senior leaders, PM urges BJP workers from Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while interacting with BJP workers from Varanasi through the NaMo mobile application Thursday, emphasised the importance of temples not just as a place of worship but as centres of faith and social awakening from where positive energy is generated.

During another interaction with BJP workers from each of the Assembly constituencies under his Lok Sabha constituency, the PM advised workers to “connect better” with senior party leaders, organise annual get-togethers with them and stand with them during problems as well as good times. The PM also advised workers to take up the task of spreading the word about how the image of India has changed globally by visiting villages and interacting with villagers.

“Temples are not just place of worship. They are centres of our faith… they are centres of our social awakening, be it Kashi Vishwanath temple or another other temple… Here, a positive energy is generated, said the Prime Minister. He added, “And this is the reason why in out Sanatan culture, temples have such a significance.”

Prime Minister said this when one of the party workers praised the work on development of Vishwanath corridor and asked for the vision of Prime Minister behind the project. Prime Minister told the worker that it was not his project and is instead it is result of “blessings” of “Baba Bholenath”.

The PM also told workers that it is his vision to ensure that Varanasi is made a big centre of healthcare not just for eastern Uttar Pradesh for also for far-off places, such as Bihar.

While interacting with workers from Varanasi North constituency, Prime Minister asked workers to ensure that benefits of government welfare schemes and information about them reaches maximum people in their respective areas.

During his interaction with the workers from Sewapuri Assembly constituency, where senior leaders and workers of BJP ally Apna Dal were also present, Modi told workers that it is because of the people of India that India was being praised globally.