Congress’ Nana Patole elected Speaker unopposed

Congress’s Nana Patole was elected unopposed as Speaker of the Legislative Assembly on Sunday after the BJP withdrew its candidate.

BJP’s Kisan Kathore had filed nomination but it was withdrawn following a request to the BJP from ruling parties. After his election, Patole said that he needs cooperation from both sides to run the House proceedings.

“The four Ds — ‘Discuss, Debate, Dialogue and Do not disturb’ — are important in democracy to run the House and I need cooperation from both sides to run the House proceedings. I have always given preference to farmers’ issues. My aim will be to give justice to the issues of farmers and deprived sections of society,” said Patole, responding to the congratulation motion after his appointment.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he was happy a farmer’s son had become the Speaker. “You (Patole) are known as a rebel who will not tolerate injustice. The ruling and opposition parties are in the House. So I expect that there should not be any injustice on anyone while running the proceedings of the House,” said Uddhav. He further said that equal attention should be given to both sides ? ruling and opposition.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he expects the Speaker’s cooperation when “we raise the issues of people”. “His experience will help in running the House proceedings. I hope he will maintain the decorum of the post,” he added.