Congress’ YouTube channel deleted, party says it is probing whether it was sabotage or technical glitch

“Our YouTube channel – ‘Indian National Congress’ has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams,” the party said on its official Twitter handle.

Hi,

Our YouTube channel – ‘Indian National Congress’ has been deleted. We are fixing it and have been in touch with Google/YouTube teams.

We are investigating what caused this – a technical glitch or sabotage.

Hope to be back soon.

Team

INC Social Media

— Congress (@INCIndia) August 24, 2022