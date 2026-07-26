‘Congress backed from outside, credit goes to youth’: Revanth Reddy on CJP protest

CM Reddy congratulated the CJP leadership and the young people who supported the agitation for accountability. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)

Telangana will pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly in August, recommending reducing the minimum age for Lok Sabha membership to 21 from the current 25, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday.

While suggesting those aged 21 and above should be eligible to contest elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the Telangana CM also said the minimum age requirement for Rajya Sabha and state Legislative Council memberships should be 25 instead of the current 30.

Reddy said he would submit a representation to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, stating that a revised minimum age Bill be introduced, at least as a private Bill, in Parliament. He said the Centre’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) should consider bringing this Bill up for discussion in the ongoing session of Parliament.