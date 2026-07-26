‘Congress backed from outside, credit goes to youth’: Revanth Reddy on CJP protest

Telangana CM promises resolution calling for reduction of minimum age for Lok Sabha membership

Written by: Nikhila Henry
3 min readHyderabadJul 26, 2026 11:41 PM IST
neet protest cjpCM Reddy congratulated the CJP leadership and the young people who supported the agitation for accountability. (Express photo by Abhinav Saha)
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Telangana will pass a resolution in the Legislative Assembly in August, recommending reducing the minimum age for Lok Sabha membership to 21 from the current 25, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday.

While suggesting those aged 21 and above should be eligible to contest elections to Lok Sabha and state assemblies, the Telangana CM also said the minimum age requirement for Rajya Sabha and state Legislative Council memberships should be 25 instead of the current 30.

Reddy said he would submit a representation to Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, stating that a revised minimum age Bill be introduced, at least as a private Bill, in Parliament. He said the Centre’s ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) should consider bringing this Bill up for discussion in the ongoing session of Parliament.

He also called for a Joint Parliamentary Committee to look into this demand.

CJP protest

Reddy’s remarks have come a day after the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests achieved one of its main objectives with the resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

“Ever since he assumed power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his 56-inch chest bowed in front of people twice. One was after the agitation against draconian farm laws. The next was after Gen Z agitated for the removal of a sitting education minister,” Revanth Reddy said. The young people in the country have shown that the ruling dispensation will be held accountable if it veers away from its social responsibility, he said.

CM Reddy congratulated the CJP leadership and the young people who supported the agitation for accountability.

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To The Indian Express’s question regarding why the Congress had initially been silent about the protest before openly backing it later with a dharna in front of the Prime Minister’s residence, Reddy said his party was only giving “space” for the youth to express themselves.

“We did not try to take political mileage out of the youth protest. We supported it from outside. The credit for the youth protest goes to the youngsters. The Congress has not tried to steal their credit,” Reddy said.

He added that Gen Z should be given more representation in legislative bodies. “Why should the youth of the country not have the same opportunities as the youth of other countries, where they can become prime minister at the age of 21? We should give the young people of India the chance to rise in the political class,” Revanth Reddy said.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanning 17 years, she has established herself as an authoritative voice on South Indian affairs, specialising in the complex intersections of politics, education, and social justice. Experience & Career: Nikhila commenced her journalism career in 2007 as an education correspondent for The Times of India in Hyderabad,where she gained recognition for her coverage of student politics. Her professional trajectory includes a four-year tenure at The Hindu, where she focused on minority affairs and social welfare. In 2019, she took on a leadership role as the South Bureau Chief for The Quint, where she directed regional coverage across all five South Indian states. Her expansive career also includes a tenure at the BBC in New Delhi and contributions to prestigious international outlets such as The Sunday Times (London) and HuffPost India. Expertise & Focus Areas Nikhila’s reportage is marked by a deep-seated understanding of grassroots movements and institutional policy. Her core focus areas include: Regional Politics: Comprehensive analysis of the socio-political dynamics across South India. Education & Student Movements: Chronicling the evolution of Indian academics and the rise of youth activism. Minority Affairs: Rigorous reporting on the welfare, rights, and challenges facing marginalized communities. National Beat: Elevating regional stories to national prominence through investigative and on-ground reporting. Authoritativeness & Trust A respected figure in Indian media, Nikhila is not only a seasoned reporter but also an accomplished author and editor. She authored the critically acclaimed book The Ferment: Youth Unrest in India and edited Caste is Not a Rumour, a collection of writings by Rohith Vemula. Her dual background in daily news reporting and long-form authorship allows her to provide readers with a nuanced, historically-informed perspective on contemporary Indian society. Find all stories by Nikhila Henry here. ... Read More

 

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