Congress writes to Twitter on Toolkit case; seeks ‘manipulative media’ tag on union ministers’ tweets

The Congress on Tuesday wrote to Twitter demanding ‘manipulative media’ tag on tweets of several Union ministers for allegedly spreading lies and malicious propaganda.

In this regard, Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has written to Twitter’s Lead for Legal, Policy and Trust and Safety Vijaya Gadde and Deputy General Counsel and Vice President (Legal) Jim Baker. The Congress leader sought action against several Union ministers in the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre for spreading forged documents through their official Twitter handles.

Surjewala alleged that “the subject matter of the forged Toolkit document was created by certain BJP leaders to gain undue and wrongful political advantage by spreading potentially dangerous, false and fabricated material through their Twitter handles against the Indian National Congress and its leaders”.

The Union ministers against whom the Congress has sought action are Giriraj Singh, Piyush Goyal, Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prahlad Joshi, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Thawarchand Gehlot, Harsh Vardhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

The ministers, with a clear mal-intent to exploit the social media space (Twitter), used their handles to spread lies and malicious propaganda throughout the territory of India, Surjewala wrote in the letter.

He also said, “The forged, fabricated material and the claims made under the #CongressToolkitExposed by various ministers are identical to the material that has already been marked as ‘manipulative media’ by Twitter.”

The letter also carried the URLs of the specific tweets by these ministers which the Congress demanded to be marked under ‘manipulative media’.

“Further, it is a matter of fact that people tend to believe ‘true’ and take on face value, any information that is put up directly by a Union Minister of the Government of India through his/ her official/ verified Twitter account. Hence, it becomes all the more imperative to tag, ‘manipulative media’, on all such tweets made by Ministers of the Government of India on the above referred forged toolkit document created by the BJP,” he said in his letter.

It is reasonable to expect that the aforementioned individuals will be dealt with the same yardstick as applied in other cases where the Twitter platform is misused to broadcast forged and fabricated material and all the aforesaid Tweets ‘manipulative media’ by Twitter Inc,” Surjewala added.

Earlier, Twitter had tagged tweets of BJP leaders Sambit Patra and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat as ‘manipulative media’.

The Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday served notices to Congress social media head Rohan Gupta and party spokesperson M V Rajeev Gowda in connection with the BJP’s ‘toolkit’ allegations. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra is also likely to be summoned for questioning in the coming days.

The notices come a day after the Delhi Police visited Twitter India’s Delhi and Gurgaon offices to ostensibly serve the social media platform a notice in the case. They decided to physically serve the notice, days after Twitter flagged some posts by ruling party leaders alleging a Congress plot to malign the Prime Minister and the central government as “manipulated media”. Earlier, the Centre had objected to Twitter tagging some posts on the alleged “toolkit” as “manipulated media” — one of the posts was by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra.

Subsequently, on Monday, Delhi Police’s Special Cell had sent a notice to Twitter India in connection with the probe into a complaint about the alleged ‘Covid toolkit’, and asked to share the information based on which it had classified a related tweet by BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra as ‘manipulated media’.

Following this, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tweeted ‘truth remains unafraid’.