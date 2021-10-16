Congress Working Committee meeting kicks off as party looks to finalise decision on election for new president

The Congress Working Committee’s meeting kicked off at the party’s headquarters in New Delhi on Saturday at around 10 am.

The party is seeking to finalise dates for the election of a full-term president. However, on the eve of the meeting, several Congress leaders, including members of the Group of 23 who have been seeking sweeping changes in the party structure, argued that the party should not go in for polls now and should focus on the forthcoming Assembly elections in five states.

#WATCH Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting to discuss the current political situation, upcoming Assembly polls, and organisational elections, underway at AICC office in Delhi pic.twitter.com/tL74bHpzzF — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2021

“There is again election in some states. There will be continuously elections in one or the other state or group of states till 2024. I think the party’s priority should be to win these elections or consolidating our position, instead of thinking of these issues. There are challenges before the party and there are bigger challenges before the nation… There are issues of democratic values, the issue of weaker sections, unemployment… economy is in a very bad shape. All these things are very dear to the Congress. I think we should focus on these issues and on winning elections in the states. Everybody realises this… But anyway, if the party feels there should be elections, we are ready for elections also,” CWC member Harish Rawat told The Indian Express.

Some of the leaders of the G-23, however, added that the CWC can decide the timeline for holding the membership drive, which was last held in 2016-17, in the run up to the organisational elections.