Congress Working Committee Meeting Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi offers to step down

Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting Today Live News Updates: Amidst a growing tumult over the leadership issue, a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Monday wherein party interim president Sonia Gandhi is expected to announce her final decision on whether she would continue leading the party.

On Sunday, Sonia, who is facing a slew of critical questions put on record by 23 senior leaders in an unprecedented letter to her, signalled that she is “not willing” to continue as interim Congress president. This set off a well-coordinated chorus of support for her and son Rahul Gandhi in the form of letters and statements from across state units led by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. A letter to the interim chief declaring “complete and unwavering support” to the Gandhi family was aalso circulated among Congress MLAs and MPs across states.

Six years after the party’s electoral rout pushed it into a continuing downward spiral, 23 senior leaders of the Congress, including five former Chief Ministers, many Congress Working Committee members, sitting MPs, and several former Union Ministers, have, in an unprecedented pushback, sent a letter to the party chief calling for sweeping changes, from top to bottom.