Congress Working Committee Meeting Live Updates: Sonia Gandhi offers to step down

Congress Working Committee (CWC) Meeting Today Live News Updates: Amidst a growing tumult over the leadership issue, a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee will be held on Monday wherein party interim president Sonia Gandhi is expected to announce her final decision on whether she would continue leading the party.
On Sunday, Sonia, who is facing a slew of critical questions put on record by 23 senior leaders in an unprecedented letter to her, signalled that she is “not willing” to continue as interim Congress president. This set off a well-coordinated chorus of support for her and son Rahul Gandhi in the form of letters and statements from across state units led by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. A letter to the interim chief declaring “complete and unwavering support” to the Gandhi family was aalso circulated among Congress MLAs and MPs across states.
Six years after the party’s electoral rout pushed it into a continuing downward spiral, 23 senior leaders of the Congress, including five former Chief Ministers, many Congress Working Committee members, sitting MPs, and several former Union Ministers, have, in an unprecedented pushback, sent a letter to the party chief calling for sweeping changes, from top to bottom.
On Sunday, the Delhi unit sent a letter to Sonia asking her to make Rahul the president. This was echoed by Thorat: “Come back Rahulji. Not only the Congress party but the entire country needs you.” “I personally believe that it is only you and your family that can lead the party and only you can lead us all…If you feel that it is time to pass on the mantle of leadership you may do so by kindly persuading Rahul to take up the leadership,” Shivakumar wrote. “With difficulties our nation is going through at this time we need a leader like Rahul Gandhi to lead the youth and nation from front. In short, every Youth Congress member and office bearer unwaveringly supports Rahul Gandhi to be the next Congress President,” the Youth Congress said in a resolution.
Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's support to Sonia Gandhi came days after 23 senior leaders, including five former Chief Ministers, many Congress Working Committee members, sitting MPs, and several former Union Ministers, in an unprecedented pushback, sent a letter to the party chief calling for sweeping changes, from top to bottom. Acknowledging the rise of the BJP and admitting that the youth decisively voted for Narendra Modi, the letter points out that the erosion of the support base and losing the confidence of the youth are matters of serious concern. The letter, learnt to have been sent a fortnight ago, details a reforms agenda that is, in effect, a stinging indictment of the current leadership.
On Sunday, the party’s leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, sent Sonia Gandhi a letter pledging full support to her and Rahul and so did several PCC chiefs: Kerala’s Mullappally Ramachandran; Karnataka’s D K Shivakumar; Tamil Nadu’s K S Alagiri; Punjab’s Sunil Jhakar; Maharashtra’s Balasaheb Thorat and Delhi’s Anil Chaudhary. “We write to you today with a heavy heart and in light of recent reports over concerns raised by some leaders about Congress’s leadership. We, the members of Parliament representing the length and breadth of the country, have heard and read with dismay and disbelief these claims being made…. We write to you today to tell you, unequivocally, that we have complete faith in your leadership…We know you are facing difficulties. Yet it is our humble appeal to you to continue to be our leader. The Congress is only safe in your hands or those of Rahul,” Chowdhury’s letter said.
