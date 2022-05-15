Congress Working Committee approves one family, one ticket rule; conditions apply

After three days of intense brainstorming, the top decision making body of the Congress party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Sunday gave its approval to proposals for organisational reforms like enforcing one family, one ticket rule with riders in the party, 50 per cent representation for those below 50 years of age at all levels including the CWC and five-year term limit for those holding positions at all levels.

The Udaipur Nav Sankalp Shivir declaration has been adopted by the CWC at its meeting presided over by party chief Sonia Gandhi. As reported by The Indian Express, the one family, one ticket rule will have a caveat that sons, daughters, and other relatives of Congress leaders who aspire to contest elections should have worked for the party for at least five years.

Sources said the CWC also approved a proposal to set up a small political advisory group from within the body to assist the Congress president in decision making on organisational and policy issues. However, the proposal to revive the Parliamentary Board mechanism has been rejected by the CWC. Instead, a small group from within the CWC will be set up to assist the Congress president in taking decisions.

Similarly, a political affairs committee will be set up in all states. A national-level training institute to train leaders will be set up and the communication set up of the party will be refurbished, sources said. A special body for election management will also be set up, sources said.

The Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Development Studies (RGIDS), run by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee KPCC, in Thiruvananthapuram will be the initial centre for training.