Congress workers try to stop Rajnath’s cavalcade in Rajasthan

Congress workers Saturday tried to stop the cavalcade of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to give him a memorandum related to the Rafale issue in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district, police said.

Mild force was used to disperse the protesters, they said.

Singh was in the district for the opening ceremony of a global summit-cum-expo on science, spirituality and environment.

Congress workers along with former MLA Sanyam Lodha tried to stop the home minister’s cavalcade at the Abu Road crossing near Manpur airport, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sirohi Jay Yadav told PTI.

The protesters were dispersed using mild force, but when they tried to gather again, nearly 50 people were detained. They were later released, the officer said.

Additional SP Sarjit Singh Meena said police told the protestors that the home minister’s cavalcade cannot be stopped due to security reasons, but they did not budge.

