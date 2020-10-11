Congress workers assault woman for questioning decision to field rape accused in UP bypolls

A woman Congress member was assaulted by party workers at an event in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly questioning the decision behind fielding a rape accused for the upcoming assembly bypolls. (Source: ANI)

A woman Congress member was assaulted by party workers at an event in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly questioning the decision behind fielding a rape accused for the upcoming assembly bypolls. A video of the assault surfaced on social media in which Tara Yadav was seen being pushed away from a stage before being physically assaulted by multiple men.

Yadav told news agency ANI, “I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party’s decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I’m waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action.”

Congress’ Tara Yadav manhandled by party workers at an event in Deoria.(10.10) She says,“I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party’s decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar for upcoming by-polls. Now, I’m waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action” pic.twitter.com/MYYp8k1GLX — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2020

Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, a long-time member of the Congress, is contesting from the Deoria Assembly seat. As the nomination for the bypolls in seven Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh began on Friday, the Congress declared the name of five candidates. The party had earlier declared its candidate for the Bangarmau seat in Unnao.

The party, which is desperately trying to regain a foothold in the state, has largely chosen people who have a long association with the Congress. Sushil Chaudhary has been fielded from Bulandshahr, while Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria. Both started their political career with NSUI — the students’ wing of the Congress. Kamlesh Singh has been nominated from Naugat Sadat Assembly seat. She runs a school and comes from a family of Congress leaders.

The voting will take place on November 3 and the counting of votes on November 10.

