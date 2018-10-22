Congress worker stabbed to death in Mumbai, party alleges killers belong to BJP

Congress worker Manoj Dubey (Twitter/INCMaharashtra) Congress worker Manoj Dubey (Twitter/INCMaharashtra)

A Congress worker was allegedly stabbed to death, reportedly over a post on social media, in suburban Ghatkopar here in the wee hours Monday.

Maharashtra Congress chief Ashok Chavan alleged that the assailants belonged to the BJP.

Manoj Dubey (45) was stabbed by two unidentified assailants near Asalpha Metro Station around 1.30 AM, a police official said. A police team took him to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival, the official added. Asked about some media reports which said a political post he had written on social media could have led to the killing, the official stated that the exact reason for the attack was yet to be ascertained.

Chavan, a former chief minister, took to Twitter to allege that the culprits were BJP workers. “BJP workers have brutally killed Congress worker

Dubey. The Congress party strongly condemns the attack. It is not just the murder of Congress worker, but murder of democracy,” he said, demanding immediate arrest of the attackers.

The BJP has ushered in a trend of “wiping out” the political opponents while taking goons into its fold, he alleged.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil also slammed the BJP-led state government. “Is there rule of law or of goons in Maharashtra? The government must answer this question,” he tweeted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App