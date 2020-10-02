Congress worker injured in clash with BJP workers in Amritsar

Tarun Chug, National Secretary BJP (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

A Congress worker was injured in a clash with BJP workers in Amritsar Thursday. While BJP alleges Congressmen had come to attack its office in Amritsar, Congress claims they had gone to the cremation ground behind BJP office to attend a cremation where the clash took place.

After the clash, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chug said that attack on a BJP office cannot be tolerated. Chug had come to city for first time after becoming National General Secretary of the BJP. Party workers had assembled to welcome him in the city and they were moving along with him in a motorcade.

However, suddenly a clash was reported between Congress workers and BJP workers outside the cremation ground which is just behind BJP office in Amritsar. A Congress worker Balpreet Singh Rozar was hit in the head and had to be admitted to hospital. BJP workers were seen carrying sticks.

Balpreet Singh claimed that he had come to attend a cremation. “We had protested outside BJP office two days back against new farm bills. BJP workers had grudges against us. Today, they were moving in a group and when they found us standing outside cremation ground, they attacked,” said Balpreet. Police are yet to register any case in the matter.

