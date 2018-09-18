Congress women’s wing activists show black flags to BJP MP over feet washing incident

A video showing the MP getting his feet washed and the worker drinking the water has gone viral. A video showing the MP getting his feet washed and the worker drinking the water has gone viral.

The Congress women’s wing activists Tuesday showed black flags to BJP MP Nishikant Dubey in protest against the incident when a Bharatiya Janata Party worker washed his feet and drank the water at a function.

The incident came to light when Dubey went to lay the foundation stone of a bridge at Kanbhara village in Godda block — around 330 km from Ranchi — on Sunday, with Pawan Kumar Sah washing the feat of the BJP MP on a metal plate and then gulping it.

The incident in full public view went viral on social media and sparked controversy.

The black flags were shown to the MP near the Circuit House here when Dubey was leaving to the office of the Dumka deputy commissioner.

“Nishikant Dubey had his feet washed by a person in Godda districts Kanbhara village. He tried to announce himself as God through such programmes. That is why we showed the black flags,” Mahila Congress state vice president Arbi Khatun told the media.

Asked about his reaction on the protest, Dubey told reporters that he did not care about it.

Dubey said he had given a representation to Deputy Commissioner Mukesh Kumar, demanding alleged encroachment of a big chunk of land by the Congress in Dumka, which was donated by former president Rajendra Prasad to late Ramrekh Himatsinkha, who was a businessman.

On BJP worker Sah washing his feet and subsequently drinking the water, Dubey said, “Had anyone stopped him, he would have committed suicide as he had a knife with him.”

Sah is a committed party worker and was in jail for 19 days in connection with the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and 17 days in connection with another case related to Bangladeshi infiltrators, Dubey said.

Sah got a job in the Border Security Force, but did not join the force as he is devoted to his mother, Dubey said.

